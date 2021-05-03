Kristin Cavallari Just Confirmed Her Relationship Status

Watch : Kristin Cavallari's Mother's Day Plans as a Single Mom

Kristin Cavallari is officially flying solo.

Despite the Very Cavallari star's PDA-filled getaway in March 2021 with ex-boyfriend Jeff Dye, Cavallari confirmed exclusively to E! News' Daily Pop co-host Carissa Culiner that she is back on the market—but only focusing on her kids this Mother's Day.

"I am excited. My kids are eight, six and five now so they're a little bit older where they can make me breakfast," Cavallari confirmed to Culiner during the May 3 interview. "But honestly for me, all I care about is no electronics. All I want to be is in my sweats all day and just be outside and be all together."

While Cavallari dished that her eldest son Camden is her "angel" and middle child Jaxon is "without a doubt" a rebel, she admitted that youngest Saylor is her "toughest" mini me. "She's, I guess, payback," Cavallari joked of her and ex-husband Jay Cutler's daughter.

As for anyone else in her life, Cavallari quipped that the "only little people" she has time for are her kids. "I'm focusing on me and taking care of my babes. That's it," she revealed when asked about her relationship status. Of course Cavallari doesn't need a man in her life to post steamy, confident photos.