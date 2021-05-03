Katy Perry Is Unrecognizable With Bleached Eyebrows as She Transforms Into Tinkerbell

Watch : Katy Perry's Head Stylist Breaks Down Inauguration & "Idol" Looks

Bring on the pixie dust!

While taking part in American Idol's Disney Night, Katy Perry shared the most magical treat with fans by posting her transformation into Tinkerbell. Of course, the signature angel wings and infamous glitter-green corset were part of the look, but Katy took it even one step further—by bleaching her eyebrows blonde as well.



The temporary makeover made the "Smile" singer almost unrecognizable, and according to her posts on May 2, she had the time of her life becoming the ultimate fairy princess.



"TINK fast," Katy cleverly captioned one of her Instagram posts. "Halfway through the top 10 at #AmericanIdol."



Not only were fans flooding the comments with adoration, but even fiancé Orlando Bloom threw in a mix of flame, heart and fairy emojis underneath a video Katy posted of her eyebrow-bleaching process. Katy even gave a shout-out to her fiancé's Lord of the Rings character, declaring herself, "legolas's gf" in the caption of the post.



The taping for the fun-filled night included the show's Top 10 contestants singing classic tunes from Disney films including Cinderella, Toy Story 2, and Dumbo.