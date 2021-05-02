Dwayne Johnson Sends Heartwarming Moana Video to Little Girl Battling Cancer

Watch : Dwayne Johnson's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

Dwayne Johnson spent the first couple hours of his birthday bringing joy to a courageous young fan and her family.

The Rock turned 49 on Sunday, May 2. Early that morning, he recorded and posted a heartwarming message for 4-year-old Indy Llew Jones, who is battling cancer. Dwayne shared on his Instagram a clip of himself singing his character Maui's song "You're Welcome" from Disney's Moana to the child, a big fan of the movie.

The actor's post was a response to a video of Indy lip-synching to Alessia Cara's version of Moana's signature song "How Far I'll Go," which her mother, Salt Lake City-based influencer Terah Jones, shared last week on her own page.

"Swipe left - It's 1am and I just got sent this beautiful vid of a VERY special & strong little girl named Indy Llew," Dwayne, a father of three daughters, wrote on Instagram. "Stay strong honey and keep singing your songs! Love you, MAUI."