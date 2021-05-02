Billie Eilish Transforms Into a Glamorous "Pin-Up" in Jaw-Dropping British Vogue Cover

Do blondes really have more fun? Billie Eilish's latest head-turning look is proving it to be true.
The Grammy winner dropped jaws on Sunday, May 2, after she unveiled a major transformation on the cover of British Vogue's June issue.
For the glossy, the "Lovely" singer stunned in a custom blush-colored Gucci corset and skirt with lingerie by Agent Provocateur. She accessorized with nude-colored latex gloves by Atsuko Kudo Latex and jewelry pieces by Jacquie Aiche and Anita Ko.
Her sultry style, which was reminiscent of pinup stars from the past, wasn't the only thing worth noting. The "bad guy" singer resembled blonde bombshells like Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield with her curled hair and effortless glam. "I feel more like a woman, somehow," she described of her platinum tresses.
Best of all? Billie is the mastermind behind her magazine photoshoot, with British Vogue revealing she was inspired by a "classic, old-timey pin-up" look.
"I've literally never done anything in this realm at all," the 19-year-old musician shares, cheekily adding, "Y'know, besides when I'm alone and s--t."
In recent years, the singer has pushed the style boundaries and played around with her beauty. After all, she isn't afraid to rock colorful hair or ultra-flashy 'fits on the red carpet.
But despite her fashion-forward ensembles, Billie explained there was a time when she didn't fully embrace the skin she is in, noting her body "was the initial reason for my depression when I was younger."
"If I'm honest with you, I hate my stomach," she confessed about why she wanted to be styled in various corsets for the magazine.
But, as she points out, it's empowering to make decisions based on your own terms.
"My thing is that I can do whatever I want," she proclaimed. "It's all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f--k it—if you feel like you look good, you look good."
The "Ocean Eyes" singer also pointed out how she's in a transformative era, one that feels even more challenging to navigate in the public eye.
"Because of the way that I feel that the world sees me, I haven't felt really desired," she expressed. "But that's really my whole life, though, so I don't know if it's anything to do with fame."
According to her, it doesn't help that the entertainment industry plays on certain stereotypes, like the "classic hot girl."
"She's this completely different character of wifey," Billie describes of the trope. "It really f--ked me up. Everybody's like, 'You can't make a wife out of a hoe'—and it's like, you're attracted to that person, though. You created that person."
She continued, "Suddenly you're a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you're easy and you're a slut and you're a whore. If I am, then I'm proud. Me and all the girls are hoes, and f--k it, y'know? Let's turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin—or not—should not take any respect away from you."
It's clear Billie is marching to the beat of her own drum and kicking outdated labels to the curb.
As the star perfectly described, "i love these pictures and i loved doing this shoot. do whatever you want whenever you want. f--k everything else."
See Billie's full feature in the June issue of British Vogue, which is available for digital download and will hit newsstands Friday, May 7.