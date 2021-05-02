Ellie Goulding Gives Birth, Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband Caspar Jopling

Watch : Ellie Goulding Is Pregnant With Baby No. 1!

Ellie Goulding is officially a mom.

On Sunday, May 2, the "Anything Could Happen" singer's husband Caspar Jopling announced on his Instagram Story that she has given birth to their first child.

"Mum and baby both healthy and happy :)," he captioned a photo of a floral arrangement. "Extremely grateful."

He continued, "I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job. But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy .. thank you x."

Ellie, 34, married Caspar, 29, in a star-studded wedding ceremony in August 2019. The art dealer popped the question to Ellie just one year prior. At the time, Caspar—who counts Princess Eugenie as a friend and shares many high-society pals in his home of England—gushed over his then bride to be in a sweet Instagram post.

"I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person," he wrote at the time. "No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love. Hope, passion, confidence, and more love. There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with."