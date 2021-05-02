Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 14, Looks So Adorable in Kentucky Derby Return

The late Anna Nicole Smith's little girl Dannielynn Birkhead was all smiles as she and dad Larry Birkhead returned to Churchill Downs racetrack to resume their annual father-daughter tradition of celebrating the Kentucky Derby with adorable corresponding outfits, a year after they missed the festivities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 14-year-old showcased a different look this year, opting for a turquoise Jovani pantsuit in lieu of a dress, paired with a matching white flower fascinator. On Friday, April 30, a day before the annual horse race, Larry, 48, shared on their joint Instagram page photos of the two in their 2021 Kentucky Derby looks.

"It's that time of year again. The @kentuckyderby weekend is here!" Larry, who wore a turquoise dress shirt and plaid tie with a light suit, wrote in his post. "Even though our favorite event The Barnstable-Brown Party won't be back until next year, we decided to head out on this beautiful day to Churchill Downs racetrack in preparation for The Kentucky Derby."

He continued, "Dannielynn 'finished first' in her @jovanifashions pant suit and a beautiful white flowered fascinator. She said she wanted to wear something entirely different than she had in the past. I guess that means no more "little girl" dresses?? She cleaned out the chocolate brownies, ice cream and nachos while at the same time critiquing my outfit. #kentuckyderby weekend #kentuckyoaks #prouddad #timeflies #nomorebraces #jovanifashions,"