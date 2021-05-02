Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 14, Looks So Adorable in Kentucky Derby Return

The late Anna Nicole Smith's little girl Dannielynn Birkhead was all smiles as she and dad Larry Birkhead returned to Churchill Downs racetrack to resume their annual father-daughter tradition of celebrating the Kentucky Derby with adorable corresponding outfits, a year after they missed the festivities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 14-year-old showcased a different look this year, opting for a turquoise Jovani pantsuit in lieu of a dress, paired with a matching white flower fascinator. On Friday, April 30, a day before the annual horse race, Larry, 48, shared on their joint Instagram page photos of the two in their 2021 Kentucky Derby looks.
"It's that time of year again. The @kentuckyderby weekend is here!" Larry, who wore a turquoise dress shirt and plaid tie with a light suit, wrote in his post. "Even though our favorite event The Barnstable-Brown Party won't be back until next year, we decided to head out on this beautiful day to Churchill Downs racetrack in preparation for The Kentucky Derby."
He continued, "Dannielynn 'finished first' in her @jovanifashions pant suit and a beautiful white flowered fascinator. She said she wanted to wear something entirely different than she had in the past. I guess that means no more "little girl" dresses?? She cleaned out the chocolate brownies, ice cream and nachos while at the same time critiquing my outfit. #kentuckyderby weekend #kentuckyoaks #prouddad #timeflies #nomorebraces #jovanifashions,"
The 2020 Kentucky Derby was postponed from May to September and took place with no spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Birkheads' favorite annual party, the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala, was canceled entirely both last year and this year.
"It seems weird not to be going to The @KentuckyDerby & The Barnstable-Brown party this week," Larry wrote on Instagram in May 2020, alongside a throwback pic of himself and Dannielynn at a past event. "Going to watch the virtual Derby on @NBCSports. Still betting on a good time for the rescheduled events in September. Until then, sharing this memory of simpler times (and a kid that didn't talk back as much ). Stay safe! #KYDerbyAtHome #kentuckyderby."
See photos of Dannielynn and Larry in their Kentucky Derby this year and at past events.