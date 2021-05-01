Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Enjoy a Yankee Game Date Night

It was a very successful date night for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
The married couple—who share daughters James, 6, Inez, 4 and Betty, 19 months—took to Instagram on Friday, April 30 to share details of their night out in New York City, where they attended a Yankee game. Though fans were not welcome in the stands last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, now, a limited number of spectators are allowed in the stadium.
"Blake took me to my first home run derby at @yankees stadium tonight," Ryan wrote beside a pic of himself cozying up to the Gossip Girl alum. "They won 10 to nothing. I'm not saying I'm a good luck charm. Just saying @clintfrazierr wants me to play left field for the remainder of my life. (The Red Thunder was an absolute hero tonight)."
Blake also shouted out the Yankee outfielder Clint Frazier in her Instagram post, which showed her sporting a Yankees cap that the athlete had signed for the couple.
"Mom&Dad Girl Summer," she began the caption. "Thanks @clintfrazierr for being my personal stylist. This hat is a vast improvement from the [poop emoji] I showed up in. After 14 years in NY, I think tonight made me an official Yankee."
Of course, Blake couldn't let the night go by without lovingly trolling her husband, who she married in 2012 after the two met on the set of their film The Green Lantern. On her Instagram Story, she shared a selfie of the two looking cozy, along with the caption, "I love meeting fans."
Clearly, the date night was overdue. In addition to sharing pics from her and Ryan's night out, the A Simple Favor star, who last month documented herself excitedly receiving her COVID-19 vaccine on Instagram, showed off her NYC nails on her Instagram Story.
The actress wrote on a pic of her fancy mani, "Back to taking my nails on a guided tour of NYC. I'm fine. Being locked down for a year+ hasn't affected me at all. I'm just hanging with my best friend Pinky in NYC. This is normal stuff."
Fortunately, there will likely be many more date nights in Blake and Ryan's future.