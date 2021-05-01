Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Enjoy a Yankee Game Date Night

Watch : Blake Lively Reveals She Felt "Insecure" After Baby No. 3

It was a very successful date night for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

The married couple—who share daughters James, 6, Inez, 4 and Betty, 19 months—took to Instagram on Friday, April 30 to share details of their night out in New York City, where they attended a Yankee game. Though fans were not welcome in the stands last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, now, a limited number of spectators are allowed in the stadium.

"Blake took me to my first home run derby at @yankees stadium tonight," Ryan wrote beside a pic of himself cozying up to the Gossip Girl alum. "They won 10 to nothing. I'm not saying I'm a good luck charm. Just saying @clintfrazierr wants me to play left field for the remainder of my life. (The Red Thunder was an absolute hero tonight)."

Blake also shouted out the Yankee outfielder Clint Frazier in her Instagram post, which showed her sporting a Yankees cap that the athlete had signed for the couple.