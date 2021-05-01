Vanessa Bryant Pens Moving Message to Honor Late Daughter Gianna's 15th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant is keeping Gianna Bryant's memory alive.
The 38-year-old star celebrated what would've been her daughter's 15th birthday with a touching tribute on social media on Saturday, May 1.
"Dear Gianna, Happy 15th Birthday," Vanessa began her Instagram caption, alongside a throwback photo of the two smiling wide. "I love you! I miss you everyday! I wish you were here with us. There are no words to express how much I miss you. I love you Mamacita!"
Vanessa shared the same image on Instagram Stories, writing, "Mommy, Daddy, Nani, B.B. and Koko love you and miss you so much!"
In honor of her daughter's birthday, the proud mom also released a collection of clothes inspired by Gianna.
"When I thought about how best to celebrate Gianna's birthday with so many who loved her, I knew it had to be a combination of sharing her bright and fun personality with her sense of purpose and passion that would help make a difference in this world," Vanessa wrote in a separate Instagram post.
"Gianna was kind, energetic, a leader, and had so much MAMBACITA swag," the mother of four continued. "When I thought about who would help me capture her laid back yet girly-edge, I thought of female-owned @DANNIJO. Two fun-loving sisters running a successful clothing line, they jumped on the opportunity to celebrate Gigi's birthday with us, completely pro-bono."
Vanessa explained the collection of sweats "celebrates Gigi's spirit in every little detail."
As she described, "Even the placement of #PlayGigisWay on the right arm of each hoodie--her shooting arm."
Vanessa revealed 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit their nonprofit organization, the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation—which, she noted "is dedicated to creating positive impact for underserved athletes and young women in sports."
She added, "Gigi was especially motivated to change the way everyone viewed women in sports, and it's fitting that this capsule represents her values."
Vanessa concluded, "Please know our family deeply appreciates the way the world continues to celebrate our sweet girl, and we look forward to paying it forward to future Lil MAMBACITAS and Lady Mambas through the work of our Foundation."
Just last month, Vanessa paid tribute to what would've been her and late husband Kobe Bryant's 20th anniversary.
"Happy Anniversary, baby. I love you. 20 years. @kobebryant," Vanessa wrote on April 18, while sharing a photo from their wedding day.
She later posted a video of herself and Kobe, expressing, "I love you for now, forever and for always."
The 41-year-old NBA legend and their 13-year-old daughter tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on Jan. 26, 2020, along with seven others. In addition to Vanessa, the father-daughter duo were survived by the couple's daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 20 months old.
When discussing the tragedy a little over a year later, Vanessa opened up about her sources of strength.
"I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going," Vanessa told People in a cover interview back in March. "They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways."
"There are days when I feel like I can't deal with everything that is on my plate," she continued, "and I ask myself what my husband would say to me or how Gigi would look at me in a certain manner and be proud of me. I want to make Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka and Capri proud."