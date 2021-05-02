Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix Share Their Favorite Amazon Beauty Products

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Long before the world got into dermaplaning, Tom Sandoval was shaving his forehead, which caught some flack at the time, but the Vanderpump Rules star was definitely onto something. He has shared a lot about his grooming routine on the show throughout the years and recently he and his bestie Tom Schwartz went live on Amazon to get beauty and makeup insights from "warriors, if not mentors in the fight for beauty, youthfulness, and rejuvenation," as Sandoval put it. And, of course, he was referring to Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney.

They shared their favorite skincare products, beauty tools, and more, including a trifold light-up mirror with multiple magnifications, just in case you want to make sure your glam is reality TV-ready. Schwartz promises that you're going to love the bidet toilet attachment so much that you'll never want to use a bathroom without one. He also insists that he found "the best facial under $30," which Katie said is also a great product to "detox your armpits." If you're intrigued, just scroll through the list below to see what the Bravolebs had to say about their go-to products.