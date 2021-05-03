Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Opens Up About New Boyfriend Javi for the First Time

Briana DeJesus is almost ready to introduce her new boyfriend to the world.

For the past eight months, the Teen Mom 2 star has been sharing the smallest details online about her romantic life with a special someone. But as a new season of her MTV reality show kicks off Tuesday, May 4, the mother of two isn't hiding the man who is making her smile from ear to ear.

"His name is Javi, which is weird, I know," she exclusively shared with E! News, acknowledging her ex Javi Marroquin went by the same name. "We've been taking it very slow. I try not to keep him around the cameras too much because he's not very comfortable. He's still very shy and he doesn't really understand the whole TV life so I try to keep him separate as much as I can, which is a struggle for me because I feel like I'm living a triple life: mom life, TV life, and then girlfriend life."

Briana continued, "I'm navigating and I'm trying and I hope he's the one. He's so nice. I've never met a man this sincere and genuine and that respects me so much."

In the trailer for Teen Mom 2's new season, fans are able catch a glimpse of Briana's boyfriend when she visits a tattoo shop. As for how much he will actually appear in the show, that's to be determined.