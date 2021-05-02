Josh DuggarKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

14 Coloring Books for the Pop Culture-Obsessed

Relax and unwind by coloring in your favorite housewives, Tiger King cast members, Harry Styles and more!

By Emily Spain May 02, 2021 2:00 PMTags
Life/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Home
E-comm: Pop Culture Coloring Books

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Sure a face mask or an essential oil diffuser can help you relax and unwind, but have you ever tried coloring to keep stress at bay?

Coloring books are a great way to unplug and cultivate your creativity, in addition to letting your inner child come out to play. And coloring books have come a long way since you were a kiddo! Whether you're still grieving the end of WandaVision, quote Schitt's Creek on a daily basis, or perhaps you're a die-hard Grey's Anatomy fan, there's a coloring book for your  pop culture obsessions. Not to mention, they make great gifts!

Our favorite? This coloring book allows you to color in Kanye West's most infamous tweets. 

See below for our 13 other pop culture coloring book recommendations!

read
This Schitt's Creek Merch Is Simply the Best

A Very Schitty Coloring Book

Hide your diamonds, hide your exes and carve out a few minutes every day to color in this hilarious book inspired by the award-winning sitcom.

$8
Amazon

Grey's Anatomy Color By Number Coloring Book

After you've wrapped up your work in the OR (or office), this coloring book will help you calm down with your favorite Grey's Anatomy characters. Every little piece of each design is numbered to match a certain color, so you can easily create a masterpiece that will look great on your walls.

$7
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

15 Secrets About Mean Girls That Are Totally Grool

2

Inside the Fabulous Lives of Mariah Carey's Twins, Monroe and Moroccan

3

Why Princess Charlotte Will Never Be Your Average Spare Heir

Harry Styles All The Songs Coloring Book

Put on some Harry Styles music and color in the lyrics and names of the heartthrob's best songs!

$8
Amazon

The Real Housewives Coloring Book

If your week revolves around watching new episodes of Real Housewives, you'll love this book! Just add some color to the illustrations of the franchise's most iconic scenes to keep yourself from flipping a table.

$7
Amazon

Golden Girls Adult Coloring Book

Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia would want you to let your imagination soar while coloring and eating some cheesecake! 

$7
Amazon

The Tiger King Colouring Book

Whether you're on Team Joe Exotic or Team Carole Baskin, you can relive the quarantine-favorite show while coloring in memorable characters and scenes.

$9
Amazon

WandaVision Coloring Book

Ok maybe you can't create your own alternate reality, but you can find some calm while coloring in these WandaVision scenes.

$9
Amazon

Crush and Color: Jason Momoa

For Aquaman and Game of Thrones fans, this Jason Momoa book filled with 35 life-like drawings is what dreams are made of.

$14
$9
Amazon

That's So '90s Pop!

Relive the best decade ever with '90s icons like Britney Spears, Nick Lachey and Mandy Moore!

$13
$12
Amazon

Drag Race Coloring Book

While you're watching reruns of your favorite seasons, color in hilarious scenes featuring beloved drag queens like Trixie, Alyssa, Shea, Alaska, Vanjie, Aja, Tatianna, Latrice, Monique and Sasha.

$17
Amazon

Whatever Karen: An Adult Coloring Book of Retail Rants

Karen: An essential part of our pop culture lexicon. If you know one or have a friend that has been victimized by a Karen, this book is a must! Filled with 25 unique coloring pages of retail rants, you'll be lol'ing the whole time.

$5
Amazon

Twilight Coloring Book

Team Edward or Team Jacob? To be honest, we still can't decide. Regardless of where you stand, this book will allow you to journey to Forks and hang out with your favorite vampire and wolf friends.

$8
Amazon

The Kanye West Tweet Coloring Book

Get out your neutral crayons and get ready to put a Yeezy touch on these illustrations of Kanye's infamous tweets.

$7
Amazon

Curb Your Enthusiasm Coloring Book

We're sure Larry David would have an issue with coloring books for adults, but we think this book is prettay, prettay good.

$8
Amazon

Ready for more pop culture must-haves? Up next: Mean Girls Turns 16: Shop All the Totally Fetch Merch.

Trending Stories

1

15 Secrets About Mean Girls That Are Totally Grool

2

Inside the Fabulous Lives of Mariah Carey's Twins, Monroe and Moroccan

3

Why Princess Charlotte Will Never Be Your Average Spare Heir

4

Shailene Woodley Looks Fabulous at Kentucky Derby With Aaron Rodgers

5
Exclusive

Simone Biles Defies Gravity in Jaw-Dropping Tokyo Olympics Ad