Josh DuggarKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

This Weekend at Shopbop: Save up to 70% on Free People, Madewell, BB Dakota & More

Get major discounts on dresses, shoes, handbags, and activewear from your favorite brands.

By Marenah Dobin May 01, 2021 1:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!WellnessFlash SaleShop SalesShop FashionShop Wellness
E-comm: ShopBop Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Get your shop on this season without busting your budget. Shopbop is having a major sale with up to 70% off some of your favorite brands including Free People, Madewell, Beyond Yoga, Adidas by Stella McCartney, BB Dakota, Luv AJ, House of Want, Onzie, and more. There are thousands of styles on sale, but if you're not sure where to start, check out our standouts below.

read
Save up to 70% on Jewelry From Saks Off 5th

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank

This Beyond Yoga cropped tank is great for a vigorous workout. It's made from moisture-wicking fabric that has generous stretch. Shopbop also has matching leggings that are also on sale.

$66
$40
Cropped Tank
$97
$68
Leggings

Rejina Pyo Louisa Dress

Orange you glad this dress is on sale? Overused puns aside, you'll stand out wherever you go in this bright dress. It has a squared sweetheart neckline and sophisticated puff sleeves. 

$965
$193
Shopbop

Trending Stories

1

Queen Elizabeth Told Royals to "Leave" After Prince Philip's Funeral

2

Zac Efron’s Australian Confidante Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors

3

Jill and Jinger Duggar Speak Out After Josh's Arrest

Free People Now Or Never Denim Jacket

A denim jacket is essential for those less-than-sunny days and those chilly summer nights. 

$98
$68
Shopbop

BB Dakota Florally Introduced Dress

This mid-length, floral dress from BB Dakota is made from a lightweight fabric that you can wear all day (and night).

$109
$76
Shopbop

Adidas by Stella McCartney Truepurpose Midlayer Jacket

This zip-up is made from fabric that's been engineered for a high-performance workout, but it's a piece that's versatile to wear outside of the gym as well. It's made from recycled polyester sourced from plastic bottles. Complete the Adidas by Stella McCartney ensemble with this studio bag from the brand that is also on sale.

$130
$78
Jacket
$120
$84
Studio Bag

Free People Loving Good Vibrations Shorts

White denim shorts are a must-have for summer. This frayed pair from Free People have that perfect lived-in look that's always on trend.

$68
$47
Shopbop

Glamorous Floral Mini Dress

How darling is this floral dress? You're going to get a ton of compliments whenever you rock this frock.

$87
$61
Shopbop

Madewell The (Re)sourced Weekender Bag

This bag is the perfect size to carry everything you need for a weekend away. It has tons of pockets (inside and out) to help you keep organized. This is a purchase you'll feel great about since it's made from recycled fabric.

$128
$89
Shopbop

Luv AJ Mariner Drop Earrings

These drop earrings have a simple design with a stand-out shine. They're the perfect understated accent for any outfit.

$50
$20
Shopbop

House of Want 'H.O.W. We Are Original' Shoulder Bag

Shopbop has this handbag in taupe and pink. Both colors have an acrylic, chunky chain strap that can be worn on as a shoulder bag or as a crossbody.

$118
$47
Shopbop

Onzie Divine Shorts

These terry tie-dye shorts provide the ideal comfort for lounging around the house, but why not just wear them everywhere you go?

$56
$28
Shopbop

If you're looking for more great deals this weekend, BaubleBar is having a major sale!

Trending Stories

1

Queen Elizabeth Told Royals to "Leave" After Prince Philip's Funeral

2

Pippa Middleton Enjoys Rare Public Outing After Welcoming Baby Girl

3

Jill and Jinger Duggar Speak Out After Josh's Arrest

4

Kylie Jenner Shares New Pics of Stormi & Travis Scott on His Birthday

5

Sarah Drew Teases a "Beautiful" Japril Reunion on Grey's