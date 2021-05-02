Bachelor Nation's Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin Reveal Their Dream Living Room Makeover

Watch : Bachelor Nation Stars Who've Dated Celebrities

There's no place like home!

As the summer season quickly approaches, Bachelor Nation's Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin wanted to make sure their Southern California home was perfect.

With the help of interior designer Brooke Spreckman, the Bachelor in Paradise couple was able to transform their living room and create a space that will have everyone hoping for an invite.

"The living room is basically like walking into my Pinterest board, but without feeling too formal!" Hannah exclusively shared with E! News. "We love opening the big doors in the living room to the outside patio and catching a killer San Diego sunset (wine included)."

After creating a vision of a "cozy Californian meets contemporary European" space, Hannah believes she accomplished her goal. As for Dylan, he's more than impressed with his fiancée's skills.

"I've realized how much Hannah loves a routine and setting a ‘vibe' in the house," the Vizer app co-founder explained to E! News. "She's the first to dim the lights and light a candle at any given moment."