Lala Kent Details the "Exorcism"-Like Health Scare She Had While in Labor

Lala Kent is keeping it real about her not-so-picture-perfect delivery.
The Vanderpump Rules star and fiancé Randall Emmett are revealing a scary story about her birth on the latest episode of their podcast Give Them Lala...with Randall and E! News has the exclusive sneak peek. The Bravo-lebrities welcomed Ocean Emmett Kent on Ma. 15 three weeks before her expected due date, and Lala had a few health scares in the delivery room—especially when it came to her IV drip.
"I told the nurse, 'I pass out when you tell me my vein is roll-y, that you can't quite find it. You are f--king me mentally, like beyond,'" Lala jokes in the May 5 episode of their Westwood One podcast.
Randall steps in to explain what really happened: "Lala really doesn't have any place to tell this part," he starts. "I want her to share every beautiful moment of being the mother and giving birth to our daughter [but] this one I'm going to tell."
It turns out that Lala didn't just pass out while the nurses were trying to insert the IV needle; in fact, she fainted multiple times. "I'm thinking, 'Ok, if she's passing out, she's in the bed. She's not going anywhere,'" Randall jokes at first. "But there's a difference between an exorcism and passing out."
Randall was reassuring Lala that everything would be fine when he saw her eyes roll back. "I'm making a joke of this now, but I am telling you, I was going to have a heart attack and hit the f--king floor," Randall admits. "I said to the nurse, 'Ma'm, there's something wrong.' Because you see your best friend and your partner, eyes going back into their head, it's horrifying. I've never seen anything like this and I've been with her five years."
According to Randall, even the nurses were alarmed before calling in the doctor. "There were tears in my eyes," Randall confesses. "True story, I called her mother and then I called my mother on a three-way call [to tell them what happened]...It was a really harsh moment for me."
Thankfully Lala woke up and knew where she was ("at Cedars, I'm having my baby today!" she recalled upon regaining consciousness) and all was well with baby Ocean's delivery. Lala is thankful to have found her "soulmate" in daughter Ocean.
Lala got engaged to film producer Randall in 2018, and the couple have been head over heels for their newborn. Randall called Lala his "perfect fiancé and partner in life" in a sweet Instagram post on his own birthday. "Life isn't easy, if it was we couldn't appreciate the beautiful moments like Ocean coming into this world."
Lala similarly gushed that Ocean is "the best thing" to ever happen to her. Aww to their baby bliss!
The full episode drops this Wednesday on Westwood One.