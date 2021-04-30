The MixtapE! Presents Billie Eilish, Anitta and More New Music Musts

Watch : Billie Eilish's Best Hair Colors Over the Years

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

If you feel like you blinked and suddenly it was May, don't worry. You're not alone.

Thankfully, some of our favorite artists have seen fit to deliver these audio delights to help soften the blow of time's relentless pace. From the long-awaited returns of Billie Eilish and Hayley Kiyoko to Anitta's seriously sexy sounds coming to us from the southern hemisphere, there's plenty of good stuff to help you groove into a new month.