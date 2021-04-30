"Whatever Happened" to Mrs. Doubtfire Star Lisa Jakub? She Has the Best Response

Watch : Robin Williams on His "Mrs. Doubtfire" Transformation

Wake up and smell the coffee! A lot has happened since Mrs. Doubtfire premiered in 1993. But nearly 30 years later, fans are still wondering what the three child stars from the beloved comedy are doing these days.

In fact, there appears to be mounting curiosity about Lisa Jakub, who portrayed Lydia alongside Robin Williams' titular nanny character. The celebrity site Nicky Swift published an article titled, "Whatever Happened to the Actor Who Plays Lydia in Mrs. Doubtfire?"

Well, Lisa has an answer. The actress, now 42 years old, tweeted a screenshot of the story, writing, "Well, ummm, I mean, a lot of stuff has happened since 1993 so you're gonna need to be more specific."

Fans were eating up her sassy and clever response, with one answering the question by stating the obvious: "She became one of the most delightful Twitter follows..."

The world has seen a lot of change in three decades, and Lisa has accomplished quite a lot as well. After appearing in Mrs. Doubtfire, she portrayed Alicia in Independence Day (1996), Ally in On the Edge of Innocence (1997), Myra in A Walk on the Moon (1999) and, most recently, Tara in Double Frame (2000).