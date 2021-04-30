Nick Jonas to Host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Watch : Nick Jonas Talks Future Family With Priyanka Chopra

What a man gotta do to successfully host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards? Nick Jonas is going to find out.

On April 30, dick clark productions and NBC announced the 28-year-old singer will host the ceremony live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23. The Jonas Brothers band member seemed pretty excited about the role and posted a video of himself accepting the "preemptive 'Best Host Ever' award."

Nick already knows his way around the award show. After all, he took home three trophies last year with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, winning Top Duo/Group, Top Radio Songs Artist and Top Radio Song for their hit "Sucker." The JoBros have also performed at the event before.

In addition, Nick has a bit of hosting experience under his belt. He fronted Saturday Night Live earlier this year and emceed the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in 2015. He also announced the 2021 Oscar nominees with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, in March.