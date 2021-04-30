Million Dollar Listing's Fredrik Eklund Shares His Latest Sobriety Milestone

Watch : Go Inside Chrishell Stause's Chic & Modern Home

Million Dollar Listing New York's Fredrik Eklund is synonymous with intensity. From dominating the real estate market in the Big Apple (and Miami and Los Angeles), the father of two was inclined to pause and reflect after a tumultuous 2020.

"It was a difficult year and a sad year," Eklund exclusively told E! News ahead of next week's MDLNY premiere. "But how it relates to my business was tricky because I had to go back and forth because I'm bicoastal...In a world where we were not even allowed to do real estate showings, we had to be creative there and push the envelope."

Eklund filmed MDLNY and sister series Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles back-to-back, but by January 1st, 2021, Eklund was ready to change his lifestyle to mark the New Year with a clean slate. "I've given up alcohol and though it's still pretty early," Eklund announced on Instagram on New Year's Day this year. "If you know me well you know it's been the one and only thing that's given me extra weight as a father, business man and health-nut for way too long."

By March 25, Eklund took to social media again to reveal the status of his sobriety, calling himself a "high-functional addict" that found freedom in sobriety. "The pressure was off in a way," Eklund captioned. "160 days later and I don't feel alone."