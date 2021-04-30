Kim Kardashian Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair and Bleached Eyebrows

Kim Kardashian, is that you?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was almost unrecognizable after she debuted her latest look on Instagram Thursday, April 29

Kim teased the style switch-up by posting a video of herself getting her eyebrows bleached, asking her 217 million followers, "Can you guess what the set vibes are today?"

Once she unveiled her lighter brows, Kim shared she was a fan of the change. "So, it's really cute, guys—my bleached brows. I'm into it. Can't wait to show you guys the final look!"

But that wasn't all. The KKW Beauty mogul then added a bright blonde wig and some glam, including a smoky eye and nude pout.

Kim gave a shout-out to celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero and makeup artist Ariel Tejada for the makeover. But she didn't keep it up for too long. Soon after, the SKIMS founder posted a selfie featuring her original hair and eyebrows, noting, "I'm back to dark already don't worry."