The Challenge's Ashley Cain Honors His Baby Girl With Candle Lighting After Her Death

The Challenge star Ashley Cain shared a touching tribute honoring his late daughter, Azaylia Diamond Cain. The sentimental post, shared on his Instagram Story on April 29, comes just five days after the 8-month-old's tragic passing on April 24.
The short clip was posted with the caption, "Tonight we lit a candle in the chapel of rest to join others in lighting up the world in honour of my beautiful daughter Azaylia."
In the video, an already-lit small red candle was shown alongside two plush Lion King teddy bears. The lion on the right, presumably the character Nala, had the initial A embroidered on it's chest.
Ashley previously announced his daughter's passing following an almost lifelong battle with cancer. The 8-month-old was diagnosed with an aggressive and rare form of leukemia, a blood cancer, back in October 2020.
Ashley, who shared Azaylia with girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee, announced the devastating news and shared the heartbreaking journey with fans on social media.
"You gave my life purpose, my face a smile, filled my heart with love and my soul with pride," he wrote. "I can't put into words to describe it. I love you with every ounce of my body and I miss you so much already."
"You made me a better man," he went on to say. "You made me the person I've always wanted to be. You've taught me more in 8 months than I've learned my whole life."
Also within the post, Ashley spoke to his daughter's lasting legacy, promising, "Your name will live, your legacy will be remembered and I will seek peace in living as your vessel to continue inspiring, giving strength, spreading joy and saving lives in your name, with your spirit, as your father until we meet again."