Kelly Ripa Recalls Taking Her Kids to the “Scene of the Crime” Where She and Mark Consuelos Eloped

Have you ever heard of a wedding venue also be described as the "scene of the crime?" Well, for Kelly Ripa, that's exactly what it is.
The Live With Kelly & Ryan host took to Instagram to post a sweet throwback of her and husband Mark Consuelos in front of the chapel where they said "I do." The pair, who eloped on May 1, 1996 after meeting the previous year on the set of All My Children, will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary this year.
"#tbt 2009," Kelly started the caption. "When we took the kids to the scene of the crime 13 years later. (Also, this is why I take all the photos.)"
Although the photo is a little on the blurry side, the neon-colored lights on the chapel make their location crystal clear.
The kids present on said scene would be the couple's three children: Michael Joseph, 23, Lola Grace, 19, and Joaquin Antonio, 18.
When it comes to 25 years of marriage, Kelly recently opened up about the ups and downs involved, including the tossing of her wedding ring.
"When we first got married, I think Mark felt like he rushed into it, and maybe he made a mistake and maybe he was regretting it," Kelly recalled. "And he took my wedding ring and threw it out the window."
She continued, "And then he turned around, and I said, 'I'm still here.' Because I really think he thought in that moment and I would somehow... vanish or evaporate. I was like, 'Now what?'"
That, as Kelly explained, turned out to be a defining moment in the couple's marriage and made their relationship even stronger. When it comes to the secrets behind a lasting union, Kelly shared advice based on her experience in February, stating, "Early in a marriage, it's easy to let little things become big things—whether it's financial strain or career strain or you have kids and you're sleep deprived."
"But Mark taught me to walk away and take a breath," she continued. "That's when you figure out it's not a marriage-defining moment."
Safe to say that the "scene of the crime" has proven to be the best location the couple could ever think of.