See the Nude Photo Jessie James Decker Took of Husband Eric While He Wasn't Looking

Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker keep finding unexpected ways to keep their spark hotter than ever.

The 33-year-old country singer took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 29 to share a racy photo of the former NFL player seemingly in his birthday suit. The pic was sneakily snapped while Eric, 34, was looking away, as it appears something else had grabbed his attention in the moment other than his wife.

"Cheers and goodnight," Jessie captioned the surreptitious shot.

Around the same time, the Eric & Jessie: Game On star posted a photo to her Instagram grid of herself enjoying a soak in a bubble-filled tub as she used a straw to sip from a mason jar. "Dr. T for tha win #selfcare," the mom of three wrote.

In the Instagram Story post of her husband, Jessie strategically placed the same mason jar to block the parts of Eric's anatomy that she might not want to share with her fans.