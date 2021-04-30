Kirk Douglas' Wife Anne Douglas Dead at 102

Watch : Kirk Douglas Dead at 103

The Douglas family is in mourning after Anne Douglas died on Thursday, April 29.

According to an obituary provided by Marcia Newberger, the former publicist passed away in her Beverly Hills home at the age of 102. No cause of death has been given at this time.

Anne's death comes one year after her husband, Kirk Douglas, died on Feb. 5, 2020. He was 103 years old.

The publicist and legendary actor were married for 66 years. Their romance started after they fell in love on set of the 1953 film Act of Love, though they were both in relationships at the time.

After secretly dating for a year, Anne and Kirk traveled to Las Vegas, where they were married by a justice of the peace.

The following year they welcomed their son Peter, and three years after that their son Eric, who died of an accidental overdose in 2004, was born. The two boys are half-brothers to Joel and Michael Douglas, who were born during Kirk's first marriage to Diana Douglas.