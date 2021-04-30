Paul Rudd Is Completely Unrecognizable in First Photos From The Shrink Next Door

Watch : Paul Rudd Talks Playing Clones and Side Hustle at 2020 Golden Globes

Not only is Paul Rudd ageless, apparently he's also a chameleon.

You won't believe your eyes when we tell you that the Ant-Man star was photographed in Los Angeles on the set of his next TV show on Thursday, April 29... because the pics look nothing like the 52-year-old father of two.

While filming The Shrink Next Door, Paul was totally disguised with white hair and a greying beard for a salt-and-pepper look. He donned a suit and glasses for his costume and had on a clear face shield to follow proper COVID-19 protocols on set.

His shocking transformation helped him get into character to play Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf in The Shrink Next Door, which also stars comedians Will Ferrell and Kathryn Hahn.

Following their Anchorman days, Will and Paul are reuniting for the TV series, which is based on the 2019 podcast of the same name, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show follows Ike and his strange relationship with his patient, Martin "Marty" Markowitz, played by Will onscreen.