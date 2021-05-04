Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy Kelliher Teases "Challenging" Charter Guests to Come on Season 2

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

What would Below Deck be without its wild charter guests?

The hit upstairs-downstairs franchise, which includes Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht, has had many crazy guests over the years. And, as Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stewardess Daisy Kelliher teased to E! News, viewers should stay tuned as some entertaining guests will soon board Parsifal III.

"There's definitely one more group that, you know, for me, really stuck out," the Bravo personality shared in an exclusive chat. "I thought they were all actually fine. I really enjoyed all of them but, there were two that were definitely a bit more difficult and a bit more challenging."

In fact, Daisy even promised that the unnamed charter guests will "stick out" when they arrive. You've certainly piqued our interest, Daisy!

This season has already had one memorable charter guest. We're, of course, talking about Barrie, who boarded Parsifal III with his boyfriend, ex-husband, ex-husband's boyfriend and their children.