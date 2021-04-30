Inside the Fabulous Little Lives of Mariah Carey's Twins, Monroe and Moroccan

In the dedication of her revelatory 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the octave-owning pop queen called her children "the physical embodiment of unconditional love."

Which they surely are as the apples of their mother's eye, her heart growing "two times over" when they were born. But fraternal twins Monroe and Moroccan Cannon also happen to be living a life fit for royalty, only with more demonstrative displays of affection and quite possibly more outfit changes.

First, however, we may have to register an objection with Father Time, because somehow the daughter and son that Mariah Carey had with former husband Nick Cannon are turning 10 years old April 30, even though it feels as if "Dem Babies" just got here. But no, Roe and Roc have been "Dem Kids" for awhile (it's already been several years since they swam with "gentle" sharks)—as adorable as ever but now with encyclopedic knowledge of Prince songs (the "G-rated" ones, their mom notes), fully fledged personalities, cascades of curls and appropriately enviable wardrobes, with even the pandemic-year pajama sets radiating luxury.

Not that it comes as any surprise that the children of the star who bubble-bathes in diamonds and wears a full-on gown for Christmas dinner at home were going to have the most fabulous little lives that their mother could give them.