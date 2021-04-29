Jason Segel and Longtime Girlfriend Alexis Mixter Break Up After 8 Years Together

Watch : Jason Segel & Rooney Mara Talk Acting With Robert Redford

Longtime couple Jason Segel and Alexis Mixter have split up.

Alexis, an artist, took to Instagram on April 29 to share a selfie of herself and the How I Met Your Mother star, along with a lengthy caption announcing their breakup.

"This is a photo of two best friends," Alexis began. "This guy and I have shared so much life together. Changed each other at a soul deep level. All for the better. The depth of our bond was something I could never have anticipated. I've never spent so much time with another person, grown so much alongside someone else, laughed so much, cried so much, shared so much. It is odd to write about the end of a relationship, especially when the friendship that still exists is so full of life. But change happens and we made the decision quite a while ago to let ourselves grow away from what our relationship had been and into what it was becoming."