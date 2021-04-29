Morgan Stewart's NSFW Confession About Sex After Giving Birth Will Make You LOL

Morgan Stewart arguably won 2020.
From getting married to longtime love Jordan McGraw to moving into a new house, Stewart found her bliss—and it only got better after welcoming daughter Row in Feb. 2021!
The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host returned to work on Apr. 29, this time as a guest, to give fans an update on how she's handling motherhood. But co-host Justin Sylvester isn't letting Stewart off the hook just yet. "When are you getting your ass back to work?" he teases in the exclusive interview above.
While viewers will have to wait until the "end of May or beginning of June" for Stewart to resume her Daily Pop duties, Stewart is reveling in being baby Row's mom. "It's really been the best thing I've ever done. I hate to sound so cliché," Stewart gushes. "She's the sweetest thing, she's definitely a little sassy, she kind of barks at me a little bit sometimes." Her husband McGraw finds Row's personality a total reflection of Stewart's!
Of course McGraw is equally head over heels with their daughter. The couple's date nights as new parents are even about Row. "It's just really making sure we're just not looking at photos of her when we're not with her. That's kind of the main priority," Stewart confesses.
And mom-shamers better watch out. "I'm not playing that game. I'm not doing that s--t," Stewart assures. "I'm not going to put myself up to criticism. I'm new at this and I'm not going to engage."
While not everything is picture perfect—Stewart is still getting used to the "different levels of screams" that Row has—she wouldn't change anything about motherhood. Well, maybe one thing: her sex life.
"In the beginning, it was a little rickety. I was like, 'What's going on? Is this going to be OK?'" Stewart admits. "It's not like this gaping hole." But let's just say she's not as sensitive as she used to be: a postpartum check-up made her "feel nothing."
Here's to getting back into the swing of things!
It's clear her romance with McGraw is as sexy as ever, though. The musician debuted love song "HER" on Apr. 23, dedicating the dance hit to Stewart.
"How the hell did you win 2020?" Sylvester laughs. "You get to sleep next to this man every single day."
Stewart is quick to answer, "2019 ate me up and spit me out. So 2020, the universe was like, 'We're going to be nice to you," she explains. "I'm knocking on all the wood in the house."
She's not rushing to thank McGraw for "HER" yet. "Until i'm in the video, it doesn't count," she laughs.
Check out the hilarious clip above for Stewart's NSFW confessions about being intimate after giving birth!