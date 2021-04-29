Go Behind-the-Scenes of Falcon and The Winter Soldier in New Disney+ Special

Watch : Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan Tease "Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

It's time to see some Marvel magic.

On Thursday, April 29, Disney+ revealed that they'll be taking viewers behind the scenes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with an all-new episode from their documentary-style anthology series, Marvel Studios: Assembled. This is the second episode of the docuseries, premiering Friday, April 30 on the streaming service, as Assembled previously shared BTS footage from WandaVision.

And, as the new teaser below promises, there will be plenty more of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan to enjoy. "With Sam picking up the shield, there's a lot of trepidation," Mackie notes of his character in the BTS footage. "It's surprising how timely this series is."

Expressing a similar sentiment, Stan acknowledges how Falcon and the Winter Soldier features "complex issues" that "are very applicable to the times that we're in."

In addition to Mackie and Stan's insights into the series, Assembled teases a closer look at how the epic superhero stunts are pulled off. Director Kari Skogland even reveals they "spent several days pushing people out of planes."