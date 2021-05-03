Where Do Things Stand Between MDLNY Rivals Ryan Serhant & Fredrik Eklund Ahead of Season 9?

Watch : Inside Hollywood's Hottest Real Estate Agency

There are few reality TV feuds as fiery as the one between Million Dollar Listing New York's top agents Fredrik Eklund and Ryan Serhant.

The dueling real estate brokers seem to have a lot in common: both MDLNY O.G.s dominate the Big Apple market, and are married fathers of toddlers. Yet for some reason, Fredrik and Ryan just can't see eye to eye.

"God, I feel like we take one step forward and two steps backwards—three steps in this case," Fredrik exclusively told E! News ahead of the season nine premiere on May 6. "Ryan and I get into it, again, big time." So what sparked their latest disagreement?

It seems to have to do with Fredrik balancing his bicoastal status amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. "I have a lot of frustration about not being able to come to New York for a while. My clients asked me and try to convince me to come because they wanted to sell and unload their real estate," Fredrik explained. "And then by that same token, some of my competitors were trying to—as least that's how I perceived it—take over my business because I wasn't there....I am very protective of my business that I worked a lifetime to secure. So I'm not going to let anybody come in and step on my turf. It doesn't matter if I'm in L.A. or not: it's my business."