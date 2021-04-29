Billboard Music Awards 2021 Nominations: The Complete List

Watch : Billboard Music Awards: 5 Things We're Stoked For!

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are coming in hot!

With just weeks to go until the star-studded affair, Billboard unveiled this year's crop of nominees on Thursday, April 29. Described as "finalists" by the Billboard Music Awards, fans can expect to see artists like DaBaby, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and The Weeknd and more go head-to-head for top honors.

Morgan Wallen, who drew controversy earlier this year over a video of him saying a racial slur, is also nominated in six categories but has been barred from appearing on the award show. He has apologized for his behavior.

Leading the pack is first-time nominee DaBaby with 11 Billboard Music Award nominates, followed by Pop Smoke with 10 and Gabby Barrett with nine.

Other notable Billboard nominees include Bad Bunny, Juice WRLD, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and Drake.

You'll want to mark your calendar for May 23, as the annual event is returning to its usual month after the pandemic postponed last year's ceremony to October. NBC will broadcast the show from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

