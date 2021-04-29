You Have to See How Luke Bryan Responded to Being Mistaken for Blake Shelton

He couldn't get too mad. After all, it was Luke Bryan himself who sang that most people are good, right?

During the April 29 episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the country superstar revealed his hilarious response to being mistaken for another country superstar: Blake Shelton.

Host Jimmy Fallon whipped out a physical screenshot of an Instagram post of Luke's, which included a photo of himself during a television appearance with a banner underneath that mistakenly read "Blake Shelton." The star's light-hearted caption: "I gotta work harder."

The American Idol host let out a huge laugh at the sight and even acknowledged just how much Blake's popularity rang true. "That's the former sexiest man alive right there!" Luke cracked.

To add a bit more commentary to People's 2017 declaration, Luke continued, "You know, Blake just chooses to go grey. He just chooses to look like a silver fox. You know what I mean? I have a lot of Just for Men and hair products and I work hard on this. I still can't separate from Blake, it's just a shame."