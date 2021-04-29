Thomas Middleditch Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife Mollie Gates $2.6 Million in Divorce Settlement

Thomas Middleditch and ex-wife Mollie Gates have finalized their divorce to the tune of a hefty sum.

The 39-year-old B Positive star has agreed to pay his former partner $2.625 million, which she will receive in payments through December 2022, according to the divorce judgment obtained by E! News. The judgment states that the pair finalized their divorce on April 8, following Mollie's filing to end the marriage in May 2020.

According to the court documents, Mollie will not receive spousal support but will retain the possessions she owned prior to the August 2015 wedding, including her vehicle. Thomas will keep a home and condo in Los Angeles, along with a house in Big Bear, Calif. and one located in his hometown of Nelson, British Columbia.

Cited multiple times in the paperwork is the Silicon Valley alum's interview with Playboy magazine, which published in September 2019. During that sit-down, the actor discussed his and Mollie's "nontraditional" marriage. (The writer of this article also conducted the Playboy interview with Thomas.)