Russell Wilson’s Birthday Message to Daughter Sienna Princess Is Guaranteed to Warm Hearts

In a post guaranteed to make you feel warm and fuzzy inside, Russell Wilson took to Instagram to dedicate a post in celebration of his daughter Sienna Princess Wilson's birthday. The little one turned 4 years old on April 28.

Russell began the cute caption with, "4 Years Old!"

"My Sweet Baby Girl," he continued. "Daddy loves you all the way to the moon & back! You are such an amazing, loving, intelligent, courageous soul! You are going to be The President one day! Aka… the Great Negotiator."

In the adorable pictures posted along with the caption, Sienna is seen enjoying an outside birthday party, complete with a bouncy house and slides that looks fun enough for even adults to want to jump into. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback also posted sweet throwbacks of Sienna, who he shares with wife Ciara. The stars are also parents to son Win Harrison Wilson, who is just 9 months old, while Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir Wilburn, 6, from her previous relationship with Future.