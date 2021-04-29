Russell Wilson’s Birthday Message to Daughter Sienna Princess Is Guaranteed to Warm Hearts

In a post guaranteed to make you feel warm and fuzzy inside, Russell Wilson took to Instagram to dedicate a post in celebration of his daughter Sienna Princess Wilson's birthday. The little one turned 4 years old on April 28.
Russell began the cute caption with, "4 Years Old!"
"My Sweet Baby Girl," he continued. "Daddy loves you all the way to the moon & back! You are such an amazing, loving, intelligent, courageous soul! You are going to be The President one day! Aka… the Great Negotiator."
In the adorable pictures posted along with the caption, Sienna is seen enjoying an outside birthday party, complete with a bouncy house and slides that looks fun enough for even adults to want to jump into. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback also posted sweet throwbacks of Sienna, who he shares with wife Ciara. The stars are also parents to son Win Harrison Wilson, who is just 9 months old, while Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir Wilburn, 6, from her previous relationship with Future.
In Russell's tribute to Sienna, he noted that just how much her birth changed his life, adding, "Daddy got automatically protective the moment I saw you & I will forever love, guide, protect, and be a shoulder to lean on! I love you Princess SiSi! Mommy & I Love you so so much! @Ciara & I thank God for you every day!"
Sienna's outdoor birthday festivities are in contrast to her 3rd birthday party last year, where although the celebration stayed indoors due to the pandemic, she did have one extra special guest via FaceTime: Jojo Siwa!
Russell's posts have a sweet history as serving as the ultimate showcases of love. We'll keep our eyes out for even more posts, since Russell hinted at the couple having more babies in the future!
Cheers to more great birthdays!