Colton Underwood Shows Off New Physique After Prioritizing His Health "Physically and Mentally"

This has been quite the year of new beginnings for Colton Underwood.
The 29-year-old former star of The Bachelor shared a carousel of photos to Instagram on Wednesday, April 28 that showed off his recent body transformation. This follows Colton coming out as gay during a Good Morning America appearance on April 14.
"this year i prioritized my health. physically and mentally," the former NFL player captioned his post.
The eye-catching pair of shirtless pics revealed Colton currently has abs for days, and indeed, one of the images was a close-up of his midsection that also featured his impressive biceps.
A number of Bachelor Nation favorites took to the comments to praise his muscular look. "Drop that ab workout bro," fellow NFL alum Clay Harbor wrote, along with an eyes emoji.
"That peloton is working doeeeee," Blake Horstmann shared. And Chris Randone commented, "Bro.....chill."
In coming out during a sit-down with GMA's Robin Roberts earlier this month, Colton said, "I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life."
On April 14, shortly after the interview aired, Colton was spotted with Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy in New York City's West Village as they filmed their upcoming Netflix unscripted series.
During the GMA interview, Colton apologized to ex Cassie Randolph for how their relationship ended and admitted he "made a lot of bad choices." In September, Cassie—who began her relationship with the reality star during his Bachelor season that aired in 2019—filed a restraining order against him, and in court documents obtained by E! News, she accused Colton of "stalking" and "harassing" her between June and August 2020.
She dropped the restraining order in November, with Colton telling E! News in a statement at that time, "The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns."