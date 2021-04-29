Colton Underwood Shows Off New Physique After Prioritizing His Health "Physically and Mentally"

Watch : Cassie Randolph Breaks Her Silence on Ex Colton Underwood...Sort Of

This has been quite the year of new beginnings for Colton Underwood.

The 29-year-old former star of The Bachelor shared a carousel of photos to Instagram on Wednesday, April 28 that showed off his recent body transformation. This follows Colton coming out as gay during a Good Morning America appearance on April 14.

"this year i prioritized my health. physically and mentally," the former NFL player captioned his post.

The eye-catching pair of shirtless pics revealed Colton currently has abs for days, and indeed, one of the images was a close-up of his midsection that also featured his impressive biceps.

A number of Bachelor Nation favorites took to the comments to praise his muscular look. "Drop that ab workout bro," fellow NFL alum Clay Harbor wrote, along with an eyes emoji.

"That peloton is working doeeeee," Blake Horstmann shared. And Chris Randone commented, "Bro.....chill."

In coming out during a sit-down with GMA's Robin Roberts earlier this month, Colton said, "I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life."