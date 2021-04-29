Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Enjoy Rare Public Date Night One Month After Welcoming Baby Girl

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews took a break from diaper duty to enjoy a much-needed date night.
Photographers spotted the pair while they were out for dinner in Chelsea on Thursday, April 22. The parents, who welcomed a baby girl last month, were seated just outside of an Italian restaurant, allowing their dogs to join them for the feast.
For the occasion, Pippa wore a warm and cozy coat over a black turtleneck, while James sported a leather jacket and jeans.
According to an eyewitness, the couple enjoyed steak and vegetables, before having a cup of tea. The onlooker adds that their dogs were not given any food, but says, "The couple was pretty relaxed as fellow diners came along to say hi and pat their dogs."
James and Pippa moved to the upscale neighborhood in 2018, after they completed extensive renovations on a £17 million home.
According to Hello Magazine, the writer and former race car driver added his and hers closets to the five-story townhome, in addition to a nursery for their son Arthur, who was born in October 2018.
They've since welcomed their daughter, Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews, who was born on March 15, according to the couple's spokesperson.
Baby Grace shares a middle name with auntie Kate Middleton and grandmother Carole Middleton, who recently told Good Housekeeping that she is a very "hands-on" grandma. Carole shared, "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I am able to, that's what I'll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides."
In other words, Kate's three children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, as well as 2-year-old Arthur, are kept busy by their grandma.
And now that the coronavirus restrictions have eased in the U.K., Carole said she intends to share more of those special moments with her family. She told the magazine, "I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild."