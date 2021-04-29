Anne Heche Says Ex Ellen DeGeneres Didn't Want Her Dressing "Sexy" on the Red Carpet

Watch : Ellen DeGeneres Accepts E! PCAs Win on Behalf of "Amazing" Staff

Anne Heche is spilling the fashion tea.

The Vanished actress took a walk down memory lane and detailed some of her fabulous red carpet moments from over the years. In a recent TikTok video, the 51-year-old star noted there was one look in particular that her then-partner, Ellen DeGeneres, weighed in on.

"I'm going to be reviewing my most iconic fashion today," the Spread actress began her video on Tuesday, April 27.

In one part of her clip, she showed a photo of her and Ellen's coordinated blue outfits at the 1998 Golden Globes. At the time, Anne donned a blue velvet gown paired with a long-sleeve sheer duster that featured floral embroidery. As for the daytime talk show host? She rocked a navy suit.

"Why do I look like a hippie? It's because Ellen didn't want me to dress sexy," Anne shared, giving her ensemble a thumbs down. "Ah, bye. No!"