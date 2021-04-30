Kissing, Please: What We Want From Captain America 4 After Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Watch : Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan Tease "Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

Obviously, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was just the beginning.

After the miniseries came to an end last Friday with Sam (Anthony Mackie) donning a new suit, a new shield and a new pair of wings, reports quickly started surfacing that Captain America 4 was in development from Falcon showrunner Malcolm Spellman. Marvel couldn't confirm, but just based on the way The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ended, there's more than enough there for a movie that could take the MCU in a whole new direction.

Sharon Carter (Emily Van Camp) is now (or has long been) a bad guy. John Walker (Wyatt Russell) kinda sorta tried to redeem himself and now he's the U.S. Agent, with Julia Louis Dreyfus as his boss. The Flag Smashers suffered a defeat when Karli (Erin Kellyman) was killed, though their message about the mistreatment of refugees after the Blip remains. Sam's officially Captain America now, and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) has finished making his amends and is moving on from his Winter Soldier days.

Most important of all, in our eyes, is the fact that Sam and Bucky are now actual friends. That finale ending montage of Bucky arriving at Sam's family cookout? Absolute perfection. A dream scene. Give us more!