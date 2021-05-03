Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy Kelliher Hits Back at "Bitch" Boss Label

Daisy Kelliher will not apologize for taking her job seriously.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stewardess opened up about her clashes with chef Natasha De Bourg and first mate Gary King, as well as the "bitch" boss label she faced while filming.
On her on-screen issues with Natasha and Gary, Daisy revealed they all have "strong personalities" and, thus, it played a role in the way they communicated. "I think sometimes with me people misinterpret kind of, you know, me taking my job seriously and delegating and wanting it done properly, they misinterpret that for maybe me being bitchy or maybe being too assertive," she told E! News exclusively. "But that's definitely not it. And I think with Gary and Natasha, I think that's the way they interpreted my management style."
Per Daisy, she was just "trying to get the job done." She continued, "The more I felt that they slacked, the more intrusive I was becoming—and they were, you know, struggling with that."
While Daisy was understanding about personalities clashing on the yacht, a recent midseason tease showed that the chief stewardess would not be pushed around. Specifically, the new footage showed Daisy telling her castmates that she was "sick of being made out to be the f--king bitch of the group."
On why she felt the need to hit back at this label, she said, "I don't want to be labeled like, a bitch just because I take my job seriously and just because I'm trying to get something done. It's so easy for people to be like, 'Oh, well, she's just super uptight and bitchy.'"
As she continued, Daisy noted that this is a label that bothers her in "everyday life." Furthermore, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star defended that it's part of her job to communicate with everyone on Parsifal III.
"Natasha wasn't taking my feedback, which is part of my job," she reflected. "Because she was struggling with that and because I was trying to defuse the whole Gary, Alli and Sydney thing, Gary was again thinking like, 'Oh, Daisy's just a prude and she's just super bitchy.'"
In reality, according to Daisy, she was just "trying to create a nice environment for everybody on board."
Although Daisy's co-stars may've had issues with the candid chief stew, we've enjoyed every minute she's been on-screen. For more of Daisy and the season two crew drama, catch tonight's all-new episode.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
Don't forget, you can stream your favorite Bravo shows on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family).