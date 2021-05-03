Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy Kelliher Hits Back at "Bitch" Boss Label

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Daisy Kelliher will not apologize for taking her job seriously.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stewardess opened up about her clashes with chef Natasha De Bourg and first mate Gary King, as well as the "bitch" boss label she faced while filming.

On her on-screen issues with Natasha and Gary, Daisy revealed they all have "strong personalities" and, thus, it played a role in the way they communicated. "I think sometimes with me people misinterpret kind of, you know, me taking my job seriously and delegating and wanting it done properly, they misinterpret that for maybe me being bitchy or maybe being too assertive," she told E! News exclusively. "But that's definitely not it. And I think with Gary and Natasha, I think that's the way they interpreted my management style."

Per Daisy, she was just "trying to get the job done." She continued, "The more I felt that they slacked, the more intrusive I was becoming—and they were, you know, struggling with that."