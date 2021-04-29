See 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Angela Flirt With a Plastic Surgeon In Hilarious Preview

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Angela may be married, but that doesn't stop her from flirting with her swoon-worthy surgeon!

In this hilarious exclusive sneak peek of Sunday, May 2's episode, Angela travels to Los Angeles to undergo weight loss surgery—but she quickly is tempted to opt for more than just medical treatments.

"I just got done talking to my weight loss surgery and I start losing weight, I will definitely have loose skin" Angela reveals to the camera. "I thought you just started losing weight and everything falls into place. I didn't have time to think about there's more to it.

And in comes her second surgeon: Dr. Michael K. Obeng. The handsome doctor explains that he was born and raised in Ghana, and Angela's other senses are piqued. "You smell good," she chuckles. "You're too handsome to be my doctor."

In a confessional, Angela admits that she wasn't too focused on Dr. Obeng's medical degree during their meeting. "When I first saw Dr. Obeng, my first impression, 'Is are you married?'" she laughs in a confessional.