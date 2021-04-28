Alyssa Milano Shuts Down Critic Who Called Her a "Washed Up Actress"

Alyssa Milano doesn't care what you think about her career—she knows where she stands.
On April 28, the Charmed alum took to TikTok to respond to a commenter who wrote, "sad that a washed up actress is still trying to be important." The 48 year old shared the comment on her screen as she spoke to the camera.
"See these? I get a lot of those. Usually, it comes from people who identify as a different political party than I do. You see, I identify with a political party who believes in equality and equity and opportunity for everyone," she said. "And also the party who fights for the most vulnerable and the marginalized communities."
The political activist also reminded the commenter that despite their beliefs, she's not exactly "washed up."
"Just because you say something to be hurtful doesn't make it true," she continued. "I have consistently worked since I was 7 years old. And you can just f--k off now and move along."
Alyssa began her career in theater, with a touring production of Annie. Her first big TV role came in 1984, when she was cast as Tony Danza's daughter Samantha on the family sitcom Who's the Boss? As an adult, she starred on The WB's witch drama Charmed, and even went on to become a producer on the series during its fifth and sixth seasons.
Recently, the #MeToo advocate—who starred in the Netflix TV series Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and Insatiable—also shared plans to revive Who's the Boss? for a modern audience.
"I AM SO EXCITED! #WhosTheBoss is coming back," she captioned her August 2020 Instagram. "I've wanted to share this for so long and now I can! We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today. Can't wait to share their stories with you. So happy."
Despite what the haters have to say, it's clear this star is still in the game.