All the TV Premieres to Get Excited For in May

NSYNC said it best: It's gonna be May.
A new month is coming, and with it comes a whole bunch of long-awaited TV premieres as networks and streaming services gear up for a summer of fun and a few final seasons. That's right—prepare for some tears as some beloved shows prepare to say goodbye for good.
It starts on May 2 with Pose, which returns for its third and final outing on FX. The new season jumps to 1994 and shows Blanca (MJ Rodriguez) struggling to balance being a mother with being a nurse's aid. As the AIDS crisis worsens, a new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista to contend with its legacy.
On May 7, Shrill debuts its third and final season on Hulu with Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her recent breakup and her new momentum at work. "Annie feels like everything is finally falling into place for her," the Hulu description reads, "but does she actually know how to get what she wants?"
The Bold Type faces the beginning of the end when it returns to Freeform for season five on May 26. Nikohl Boosheri returns as Adena for the final run, which finds the trio (Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy) figuring out how best to leave their mark on the world.
Netflix's Special will premiere its second and final season on May 20, and Mom will also come to an end this month after eight seasons when its series finale airs on Thursday, May 13. But it's not all about endings!
A few shows will also be making their debuts in May, including Apple TV+'s The Mosquito Coast, Jupiter's Legacy on Netflix, Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+, Girls5Eva on Peacock and The Underground Railroad on Amazon.
That's all without even mentioning the shows returning for regular seasons, like Legends of Tomorrow, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Black Monday, Mythic Quest, Dynasty and more.
