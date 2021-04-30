Josh DuggarKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

All the TV Premieres to Get Excited For in May

May is chock-full of new shows, returning shows and final seasons, and we've got all the dates you need to know right here.

By Lauren Piester Apr 30, 2021 7:00 PM
NSYNC said it best: It's gonna be May. 

A new month is coming, and with it comes a whole bunch of long-awaited TV premieres as networks and streaming services gear up for a summer of fun and a few final seasons. That's right—prepare for some tears as some beloved shows prepare to say goodbye for good. 

It starts on May 2 with Pose, which returns for its third and final outing on FX. The new season jumps to 1994 and shows Blanca (MJ Rodriguez) struggling to balance being a mother with being a nurse's aid. As the AIDS crisis worsens, a new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista to contend with its legacy.

On May 7, Shrill debuts its third and final season on Hulu with Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her recent breakup and her new momentum at work. "Annie feels like everything is finally falling into place for her," the Hulu description reads, "but does she actually know how to get what she wants?" 

photos
A Guide to All the Marvel TV Shows Streaming on Disney+

The Bold Type faces the beginning of the end when it returns to Freeform for season five on May 26. Nikohl Boosheri returns as Adena for the final run, which finds the trio (Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy) figuring out how best to leave their mark on the world.  

Netflix's Special will premiere its second and final season on May 20, and Mom will also come to an end this month after eight seasons when its series finale airs on Thursday, May 13. But it's not all about endings!

 

NETFLIX, NBC, FX

A few shows will also be making their debuts in May, including Apple TV+'s The Mosquito CoastJupiter's Legacy on Netflix, Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+, Girls5Eva on Peacock and The Underground Railroad on Amazon.

That's all without even mentioning the shows returning for regular seasons, like Legends of Tomorrow, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Black Monday, Mythic Quest, Dynasty and more. 

For the scoop on everything coming to TV in May and beyond, scroll down!

Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu) - April 28

The Handmaid's Tale returns for season four with three new episodes premiering at once on Wednesday, April 28. June (Elisabeth Moss) is now a rebel leader striking back against Gilead, but her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

CBS
MacGyver Series Finale (CBS) - April 30

MacGyver says goodbye on April 30 after five seasons.

Apple TV+
NEW: The Mosquito Coast (Apple TV+) - April 30

Justin Theroux stars in a TV adaptation of the novel The Mosquito Coast, written by his uncle Paul Theroux. It premieres April 30.

FX
Pose (FX) - May 2

Pose returns for its third and final season on Sunday, May 2 on FX.

The CW
DC's Legends of Tomorrow (CW) - May 2

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns for season six on Sunday, May 2 at 8 p.m., at which point Batwoman will move to 9 p.m. 

Starz
The Girlfriend Experience (Starz) - May 2

Three and a half years after season two debuted, season three of The Girlfriend Experience will premiere May 2 on Starz.

Disney+
NEW: Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+) - May 4

The new animated series follows a group of elite clone troopers with genetic mutations. It premieres May 4.

Victor Ceballos Olea / NETFLIX
Selena: The Series Part 2 (Netflix) - May 4

Selena returns for part two of her inspiring and tragic life story on May 4 on Netflix.

Peacock
NEW: Girls5eva (Peacock) - May 6

The most iconic fictional girl group from the late '90s/early 2000s is coming back for a reunion on Peacock, beginning May 6.

CW
Dynasty (CW) - May 7

Dynasty returns for season four on Friday, May 7. 

Hulu
Shrill (Hulu) - May 7

Shrill returns for its third and final season with Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup and her newfound momentum at work. It premieres Friday, May 7 on Hulu.

Marni Grossman/Netflix
NEW: Jupiter's Legacy (Netflix) - May 7

The new Netflix series follows the world's first superheroes, who got their powers in the 1930s. In present day, their kids struggle to live up to their legacy. It premieres May 7.

Apple TV+
Mythic Quest (Apple TV+) - May 7

Season two of Mythic Quest is arriving May 7 on Apple TV+.

Greg Endries/SHOWTIME
NEW: Ziwe (Showtime) - May 9

Ziwe Fumudoh is taking her Instagram comedy to Showtime beginning May 9. 

CBS
Mom Series Finale (CBS) - May 13

Mom will say goodbye after eight seasons on Thursday, May 13. 

Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+) - May 14

Season two of the show with the best title on TV premieres May 14 on Disney+. 

Kyle Kaplan/Amazon Studios
NEW: The Underground Railroad (Amazon) - May 14

Barry Jenkins presents an alternate history in which the Underground Railroad was an actual railroad that helped enslaved people escape to freedom in the 1800s. It premieres May 14 on Amazon.

Netflix
Special (Netflix) - May 20

The second and final season of Special premieres May 20 on Netflix.

Hulu
NEW: Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu) - May 21

Patton Oswalt stars as a supervillain who's been ousted from his evil society and still has to deal with his crumbling marriage in a new animated comedy, coming to Hulu on May 21. 

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Universal Animation Studios LLC and Fox Media LLC.
Duncanville (Fox) - May 23

Season two premieres May 23 on Fox.

Netflix
Master of None (Netflix) - May 23

Master of None finally returns for the long-rumored third season, but this time Denise (Lena Waithe) takes center stage. It arrives May 23 on Netflix.

CBS
NCIS: New Orleans Series Finale (CBS) - May 23

NCIS: New Orleans will end after seven seasons on Sunday, May 23. 

Elizabeth Sisson/SHOWTIME
The Chi (Showtime) - May 23

Season four of The Chi premieres May 23 on Showtime.

HBO
In Treatment (HBO) - May 23

Uzo Aduba stars in a reimagined continuation of the therapy drama, 10 years after its last season aired. It premieres on HBO on May 23.

Nicole Wilder/SHOWTIME
Black Monday (Showtime) - May 23

Season three of Black Monday will premiere May 23 on Showtime.

Freeform
The Bold Type (Freeform) - May 26

The Bold Type returns for its final season on Wednesday, May 26.

Netflix
Lucifer (Netflix) - May 28

Season five of Lucifer returns for another batch of episodes, May 28 on Netflix.

ANNE MARIE FOX/NETFLIX
The Kominsky Method (Netflix) - May 28

The third and final season of The Kominsky Method premieres May 28 on Netflix.

Amazon Studios
NEW: Panic (Amazon) - May 28

Amazon's new YA drama forces teens to compete in a dangerous game where they can win a chance to escape their small town. It premieres May 28.

Kapital Entertainment and Fox Media LLC.
NEW: Housebroken (Fox) - May 31

Fox's new animated series Housebroken stars Lisa Kudrow as a therapy dog who leads the neighborhood animals in group therapy sessions, premiering May 31.

