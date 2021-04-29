Watch Honey Boo Boo Confront Mama June's Boyfriend Geno: "You Hurt Me a Lot"

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is not done speaking her truth.
As the 15-year-old reality star continues to explore the idea of mending her relationship with June "Mama June" Shannon, there's another parental figure asking for forgiveness.
In an exclusive sneak peek at Mama June: Road to Redemption, Mama June's longtime boyfriend Geno Doak is ready to admit his wrongs.
"I do realize that we did a lot of damage," Geno admitted in the April 30 episode. "Not just we, but me. I can make excuses and say addiction this, addiction that, but it's unacceptable and I'm sorry. I know it's been difficult for you."
Back in 2019, both Mama June and Geno were arrested for drug possession. Their legal situation led to a rehab stay, which helped them get clean. When Alana saw Geno for the first time in over a year, she explained the range of emotions she felt.
"It was just a little weird for me at first because I feel like we haven't seen y'all in like a year so it was just all the memories, all we had and stuff like that," she explained. "They were just all coming back. You and mama hurt me a lot."
The former Toddlers and Tiaras star continued, "It was really hard. At one point, we had to even move. We stayed in the hotel for a while because mama had some people that y'all didn't give money back to. It was crazy though, for sure."
While it's unclear where their relationship stands today, Geno expressed optimism that things can go back to the way they used to be.
"It sucks to hear how bad I have hurt her, but recovery is not easy and hopefully, this is the beginning of us mending our relationship," he shared. "I hope you can forgive me because I do want to be in your life and I do love you."
Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. on WE tv.