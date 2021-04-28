Juno Temple Is Ready to Have "Some Fun" In Erotic Drama Little Birds

Flying into a deeply erotic world.
On Wednesday, April 28, Starz released a sexy new trailer for their upcoming limited series, titled Little Birds. The drama series, which is based off Anaïs Nin's collection of erotic short stories of the same name, will premiere June 6 on Starz.
And, as the new trailer below teases, the upcoming series may be just as infamous as Nin's original stories. "Home or abroad, wherever you go, my patent-pending medicine will free you from troublesome behaviors and distracting wants," a doctor informs the series' lead Lucy Savage (Juno Temple). "The life you should be leading can finally begin."
As footage shows Lucy marrying a dashing young man (Hugh Skinner) and moving to Tangier, domestic life isn't all it's cracked up to be. "I moved halfway across the world," she laments, "and I feel I don't know the man I married at all."
However, after meeting dominatrix Cherifa (Yumna Marwan), it seems Lucy is ready to spread her wings and explore a new lifestyle. In fact, Lucy is seen asking to "have some fun."
Starz further teased in a description, "Period drama about an ingénue abroad this is not. Instead, Little Birds is a modern tale of a woman losing and then finding herself down a mesmerizing rabbit hole. What Lucy discovers is a world in flux, a country quivering on the cusp of independence, populated by a myriad of characters including a provocative dominatrix, Cherifa Lamor (Marwan) who particularly captures Lucy's imagination."
Color us intrigued! If this trailer seems familiar to you, that may be because Little Birds first debuted on Sky Atlantic and Now TV back in August 2020.
The series was developed for television by Sophia Al Maria, who also wrote Little Birds with Stacey Gregg and Ruth McCance. McCance also serves as an executive producer alongside Kara Manley, Peter Carlton, Mark Herbert and director Stacie Passon.
For a taste of the sensual show, catch Starz's new trailer above.
Little Birds will arrive on Starz June 6 at 9 p.m.