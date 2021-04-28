Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on Her and Ex Brad Pitt's Signature '90s Style

Grab your finest leather jacket, because we're heading back to the ‘90s with Gwyneth Paltrow as what she reminisces on as "one of her favorite pieces."
In addition to being one of Hollywood's most well-known actresses throughout her career, Gwyneth has also been what some would consider a style icon.
The Sliding Doors actress recently broke down 13 of her most iconic looks for Vogue's Life in Looks YouTube segment, and one of the very first pictures presented included a 1996 photograph of her and then-fiancé Brad Pitt taken in New York City.
"I believe I was on set with Brad Pitt—he was making a movie," she shared. And although the actress can't quite recall which one exactly, she added, "I'm sure it was great. He was so nice and we were a very ‘90s couple."
In the photo, Brad donned a brown sweater paired with a white T-shirt underneath and black denim on the bottom. For her part, Gwyneth is seen rocking a Calvin Klein black leather jacket with a black sweater and white T-shirt layered underneath, paired with blue denim.
"I've always been a very intuitive dresser," she said when it came to the specific look. "I've always dressed like this, with jeans and a white T-shirt, basically. And so, obviously the shape of those jeans and T-shirts have changed over time, but I never gave a lot of thought to my outfits."
Gwyneth showed the same amount of effortlessness in the next photo presented, which was when she graced the cover of Vogue for the first time ever later on in 1996. She's landed on the cover of the magazine an impressive seven times to date.
The Goop founder also recalled another vivid memory when it came to her then-other half, Pitt, stating, "Brad Pitt was visiting me that day, so I think he's in one of those photos, if I'm correct."
The much fawned-over couple dated from 1994 to 1997, later becoming engaged in 1996 when Gwyneth was 24. They reportedly called off the engagement not long after in 1997.
Another iconic fashion moment in time presented was a photo of the actress attending the 71st Academy Awards in 1999. Gwyneth was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Shakespeare in Love, (which she won!) and for the evening, wore a much talked-about custom-made Ralph Lauren pink taffeta dress.
She shared a touching fun fact once she laid eyes on the stunning photo—one that actually brought the star to tears."I had borrowed this Harry Winston earrings and necklace for the Oscars," she recalled. "And then, after I won my dad as a present surprised me with them."
Gwyneth's dad, Bruce Paltrow, passed away in October 2002 after a battle with oral cancer. In an incredibly special moment, the actress also revealed she wore the beloved jewelry to her 2018 wedding to producer Brad Falchuk "as a way of keeping him there with us."
It's clear that Gwyneth's classic style has elements that can easily last forever.