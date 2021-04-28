Elliot Page Tearfully Recalls to Oprah Winfrey His Most Joyful Moment Since Coming Out as Transgender

Watch : Elliot Page Sheds Tears of Joy About Best Part of His Transition

In an emotional interview with Oprah Winfrey, Elliot Page recalls the happiest moment of his life since the start of his transition to become a transgender man.

The 34-year-old actor, known for roles in the movie Juno and Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, opened up about the experience in his first TV interview since coming out as trans in December 2020. Their conversation was filmed for the media mogul's Apple TV+ series The Oprah Conversation and will start streaming on Friday, April 30.

When asked what part of his transition has brought him the most joy, Elliot said, "Getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'There I am.' And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked."

This past March, three months after coming out on social media, Elliot revealed to TIME magazine that he had undergone top surgery.

"It's being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the- probably the first time," the actor told Oprah, tearing up. "Tears of joy."