Sarah Paulson Looks Unrecognizable as Linda Tripp On Set of Impeachment: American Crime Story

Sarah Paulson is playing Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story . Scroll on to see the actress' portrayal.

By Elyse Dupre Apr 28, 2021 5:01 PMTags
TVSarah PaulsonCelebrities
Sarah Paulson, is that you?

The 46-year-old actress was almost unrecognizable while playing the late Linda Tripp on the set of Impeachment: American Crime Story in Los Angeles on April 26. Photos show Paulson in character, sporting a brown pantsuit, a white turtleneck, glasses and Tripp's signature blonde hair.

Paulson has given a few peeks at her portrayal before, including on Instagram back in November when she marked the start of principal photography.

The series, which looks back at former President Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky and his impeachment, features a star-studded cast. In addition to Paulson, FX has confirmed that Beanie Feldstein will portray Lewinsky and that Annaleigh Ashford will play Paula Jones. Deadline has also reported that Clive Owen will play Clinton, Betty Gilpin will portray Ann Coulter, Billy Eichner will play Matt Drudge and Edie Falco will portray former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

This third installment of the American Crime Story franchise is written and executive produced by Sarah Burgess. Paulson also serves as an executive producer alongside Ryan MurphyNina JacobsonBrad SimpsonBrad FalchukLarry KaraszewskiScott Alexander and Alexis Martin Woodall

Paulson appeared in the first season of American Crime Story, which focused on the O.J. Simpson trial, and played Marcia Clark, winning a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her performance.

photos
Scroll on to see her in her latest role.

TheImageDirect.com
Sarah Paulson

Paulson was spotted on set of Impeachment: American Crime Story in Los Angeles on April 26.

BACKGRID
Sarah Paulson & Beanie Feldstein

The actresses are spotted in character on the set of the third season of American Crime Story.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/
Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton

According to multiple reports, The Sopranos actress is set to star as the former first lady, who stood by her husband after he cheated on her with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock; Roberto Borea/AP/Shutterstock
Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

Lewinsky, then a White House intern, was at the center of the whole scandal when President Bill Clinton pursued an inappropriate relationship with her. 

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Karin Cooper
Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp

Tripp was a U.S. civil servant who worked with Lewinsky at the Pentagon, and began secretly recording phone conversations with Lewinsky to later hand over as evidence of the relationship. 

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock; Cynthia Johnson/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images
Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones

In 1994, Jones, an Arkansas civil servant, accused President Clinton of sexual harassment. Prosecutor Kenneth Starr uncovered Lewinsky's affair with Clinton in the process of investigating Jones' claims. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Deborah Feingold/Corbis via Getty Images
Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter

The right-leaning pundit authored the 1998 book High Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Case Against Bill Clinton. She also served as an unpaid legal adviser to Jones during the initial court proceedings. 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Terry Ashe/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images
Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge

In January 1998, the founder of the Drudge Report was the reporter to break the news that President Clinton and Lewinsky were involved in a torrid love affair. 

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Sony Pictures Classics/Shutterstock; PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images
Clive Owen as Bill Clinton

The former Arkansas governor became the 42nd U.S. president in 1992. Six years later, he became the second president to be impeached by the House of Representatives, having allegedly committed perjury and obstruction of justice to conceal his affair with Lewinsky. 

