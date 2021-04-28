Alex Trebek's Wife Reveals the "Beautiful" Discovery He Made Before His Death

Watch : "Jeopardy!" Host Alex Trebek Dead at 80

Alex Trebek had no idea just how loved he was by people he's never even met.

In an interview for NBC's upcoming Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List, the late Jeopardy! host and TV icon's wife Jean Trebek spoke about her late husband's impact on viewers.

NBC News' Savannah Guthrie, who co-hosts the special, asked her, "Were you surprised at how many lives he touched and how much meaning he has for so many people?"

"Yes, I was," Jean responded. "And I think Alex was, too."

She continued, "I think one of the beautiful things, the blessings that came, if you can call it a blessing, was that he got to really see the outpouring of love and admiration that he gave to the world.. Some people, you just don't see that while you're still embodied. You don't get to really witness all the love that people feel for you. I know that that was, in and of itself a huge inspiration to Alex."